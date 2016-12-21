Newborn in stable condition after being found on porch in Chomedey

Laval Police are investigating after a newborn baby was found abandoned outside a home in the Chomedey district.

A woman called 911 around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday and said she had discovered the newborn in a box on her porch.

Police found the infant alive but cold and treated the child for hypothermia.

Investigators believe the newborn may have been outside for as long as two hours, alone.

Not long after the woman's discovery, police received another call — this time from a hospital — concerning an 18-year-old woman that had just given birth at home.

The woman had told hospital staff that she had abandoned the newborn at a neighbour's house, police said.

The baby is in stable condition but will be monitored closely in the coming days.

Police said investigators have not yet interviewed the woman, who remains in hospital.

She could face a charge of failing to provide the necessaries of life.