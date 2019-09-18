Provincial police search for missing teen in Chisasibi, Que., area

One youth has been found and another is still missing in Quebec's Chisasibi area — a small village on the eastern shore of James Bay — after the two left a hunting camp together Tuesday.

Provincial police spokesperson Sgt. Nancy Fournier says Gillow Ottereyes, 15, was last seen leaving the camp with a younger boy at around suppertime.

Now police are asking for people to keep an eye out for the teen and notify authorities the moment he is seen. His relatives have reason to fear for his health and safety, police say.

The hunting camp is in Radisson, Que., which is about 100 kilometres east of Chisasibi.

The younger boy was found in good health that same night at about 10:45 p.m. in the village of Chisasibi, but Ottereyes is still missing.

"We are continuing to look for the young man," said Fournier, who was unable to say if the boy has food or supplies.

Ottereyes is from Waswanipi, Que., a Cree community in the Eeyou Istchee territory of central Quebec, about halfway between Montreal and Chisasibi.

Ottereyes is described as standing five feet six inches and weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a red tuque and a long-sleeved shirt with a hood.