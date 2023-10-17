Montreal closing temporary homeless shelter in Chinatown

The upcoming closure of a temporary shelter in Chinatown is prompting concern that the city won't have enough shelter spaces for homeless people this winter.

The shelter with 65 beds and 20 chairs for people to sit in at Complexe Guy-Favreau, a large office building on René-Levesque Boulevard with several government agencies, is expected to close by the end of the month.

It was opened as a result of the growing number of people experiencing homelessness in the area, but has also prompted complaints from nearby residents and merchants who decry a rise in assaults and aggressive incidents.

The city says it is setting up another site to replace the shelter but hasn't yet said where and when that would be.

Benoît Langevin, a city councillor with the opposition Ensemble Montréal, believes the city hasn't done enough to prepare for the winter months.

Benoît Langelier is a city councillor for Ensemble Montréal in Pierrefonds-Roxboro. (CBC)

"I cannot believe that we are still in that scenario, that Groundhog Day of ... pre-winter not being ready not knowing where we are going to house 65 people that were already in a shelter that was an emergency service!" he said in an interview Tuesday after a municipal council meeting.

His party had called on the city to double funds for homeless organizations from $6 million to $12 million in the 2024 budget, but Mayor Valérie Plante said it was up to the provincial government to increase its efforts to reduce homelessness.

Last month, the province released statistics from a survey of homeless people it conducted in fall 2022, which showed Quebec's homeless population had nearly doubled since 2018.

In 2018, found a total of 5,789 people who were "visibly" homeless. In 2022, that number jumped to 10,000. Nearly half of those people — 4,690 — were living in Montreal.�

The data was compiled in a report commissioned by the Ministry of Health and Social Services, which is responsible for homelessness issues in the province.