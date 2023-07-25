Montreal's Chinatown core declared Quebec heritage site

The historic centre of Montreal's Chinatown's historic core has been granted heritage status, the office of Culture and Communications Minister Mathieu Lacombe announced today.

According to Quebec's directory of heritage and culture, the heritage site in Chinatown's core consists of several buildings, mostly erected in the 19th century, some of which are made from stone and brick.

It describes the site's importance for its historical, architectural and social value.

This site includes the church and presbytery of the Mission-Catholique-Chinoise-du-Saint-Esprit on Jeanne-Mance Street, built in 1834.

Two additional buildings also received heritage status under the Cultural Heritage Act. They are the former S. Davis & Sons cigar factory, which was built in 1884, and the Wing's Factory, also known as the former British and Canadian School, built in 1826 and 1827.

The Wing's Factory, once the British and Canadian School, was built in 1827 and is now receiving heritage status under Quebec's Cultural Heritage Act. (Quebec Ministry of Culture and Communications)

"This sector is distinguished by the age of its buildings and the architectural elements, signs and inscriptions that testify to the presence of the Chinese community," said the minister's office in a news release.

"Among these is the arch rising on De La Gauchetière West treet, which marks the western entrance to Chinatown, the only significant historic Chinatown preserved in Quebec and Eastern Canada," said the office of minister."

On Twitter, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the move will help preserve the city's history.

Le cœur du Quartier chinois de Montréal vient d’être classé comme site patrimonial, renforçant la protection de plusieurs de ses édifices centenaires.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/polmtl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#polmtl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/lacombemathieu?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@lacombemathieu</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RobertBeaudry?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RobertBeaudry</a> <a href="https://t.co/z362u1mS6W">https://t.co/z362u1mS6W</a> —@Val_Plante

"By recognizing the heritage importance of Chinatown, we wish not only to protect and enhance our history, but also to highlight the contribution of the Chinese and Asian communities to the historical and cultural richness of the metropolis," Plante tweeted.

The S. Davis & Sons cigar factory in Montreal's Chinatown is one of the buildings that is getting heritage status from the Quebec Ministry of Culture. (Quebec Ministry of Culture and Communications)

Residents and business owners in Chinatown and members of Montreal's Chinese community have long called for the neighbourhood to be designated a heritage site, in order to guard against overdevelopment and to protect its historic character

A heritage designation means the owners of these buildings would have to obtain authorization from the culture minister before doing any restoration work or before demolishing the buildings.