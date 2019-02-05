New Year, new Chinatown? Community hopes for improved relations with Montreal

Tuesday is the Lunar New Year, and with it comes new hope that Montreal's Chinese community will may be able to improve relations with the city and better protect Chinatown.

Chinese community members say they've been in the dark about the city's plan for what's left of the historic neighbourhood sandwiched between the Palais des Congrès, Old Montreal and the Quartier des Spectacles, and they want that to change.

Last year saw Chinatown merchants and community leaders push back against Valérie Plante's administration twice — first there was the rezoning of the former Chinese cultural centre and its rental to an outside business, and then, the city planned to build a public toilet project in Sun Yat Sen Park.

The Progressive Chinese of Quebec (PCQ), a group of about 30 people working to protect the interests of the Chinese community, recently sent a letter to the city demanding a meeting.

"It's a tiny space, and in that space, there are all these condos going up," said the PCQ's May Chiu.

"We're told there is a plan, told there will be consultations [but] don't know when that will happen," Chiu said.

Chinatown has come under threat from outside developers for decades because of its location, sandwiched between the Palais des Congrès, Old Montreal and the Quartier des Spectacles.

The letter was sent to Robert Beaudry, the member of Plante's executive committee responsible for economic and commercial development.

The PCQ was told he is not able to meet them, although they've been offered a meeting with members of his political staff.

Beaudry told CBC the administration is in contact with Chinese community members to improve "the business environment of the sector."

But Chiu said she doesn't know who Beaudry is in contact with, as it hasn't been with her group nor the Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

"When the city said they consulted with the Chinese community regarding the toilets, nobody in Chinatown knew who had been consulted," Chiu said. "We'd like names."

"Otherwise, the city will play the divide-and-rule game. We won't fall for this."

Hopes for new master plan

Chinese community activist William Dere said he wants to see an open and transparent process for the development of the city's new master plan, which will guide future zoning and development decisions

"Their secretive process is akin to the Drapeau administration of 30 years ago that restricted the growth of Chinatown," Dere said.

The non-profit group Heritage Montreal also has high hopes for the master plan.

Its director of policy, Dinu Bumbaru, said he doesn't want to see the neighbourhood decay, as was the case with the historic Robillard Building on lower St-Laurent Boulevard which was abandoned then destroyed by fire in 2016.

Chinatown "is under a lot of pressure," Bumbaru said.

"Buildings on St-Laurent are being rebuilt, but the quality isn't great. They belong more on the side of a highway than a heritage area full of greystones," Bumbaru said.

Montreal's master plan hasn't been updated since 2004, Bumbaru said, although a budget was approved at the end of 2018 for its revamp.

Aging advocates look to next generation

Jack W. Lee spent his life as one of Chinatown's most vocal defenders. His work to preserve it earned him the Order of Quebec, the Order of Canada and the Order of Montreal.

As he gets ready to celebrate his 90th birthday this year, he says it's now the turn of the next generation to take up the fight to preserve the area.

He's disappointed so few people are stepping up.

"The city has to open its eyes and see this area. Don't let it drop dead," Lee said.

Jack W. Lee, who has lived in Chinatown for 30 years and fought for its survival, is seen in this 2012 photo with China's consul general and Justin Trudeau. (Submitted by Jack W. Lee)

With its prime location, Chinatown has been under constant pressure from real estate developers for decades.

Lee wants the city to keep outside real estate developers at bay and protect Chinatown through zoning. But he also hopes the city will go further and invest in the neighbourhood.

He said many buildings are in use at the street level, but the second and third floors are empty and uninhabitable.

He hopes the city will fix them up, allow more parking lots to help attract clients to local shops and build missing infrastructure.

"We need housing, a cultural centre, a senior home," Lee said.

"My heart is in Chinatown."

Heritage for all

Preserving the area isn't just important for the Chinese community but for all Montrealers, said Xi Xi Li, the director of Chinese Family Services of Greater Montreal.

She said it's where non-Chinese citizens can go to learn about Chinese culture.

Street-level businesses appear to be thriving, but many of the upper floors of these buildings are empty and need refurbishing, according to longtime community advocate Jack W. Lee. (CBC)

As for younger generations of Chinese Montrealers, they can go there to find "a sense of identity," Li said.

An area west of Guy Street in downtown Montreal is sometimes called "new Chinatown" because of the mix of East Asian cultures dominating its stores and restaurants.

According to Chiu, that new area doesn't signal the community's migration from the historic Chinatown — it's mainly just a retail district for a younger demographic — mainly university students who won't necessarily put down roots in the city.

The historic Chinatown is a place where people who need services in Chinese can still find them, even though those services are dwindling, she said.