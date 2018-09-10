Candidates in Westmount—Saint-Louis talk immigration policy with Chinese Montrealers
Informal candidate debate was held Sunday at Sun Yat Sen Park in Chinatown
The concerns of the Chinese community in the riding of Westmount—Saint-Louis go beyond a single issue, but Coalition Avenir Québec's proposal to take in fewer immigrants and force newcomers to pass a mandatory French-language and values test is a hot-button topic.
Montreal's Chinatown is in the downtwon riding, and candidates from all parties running gathered in Sun Yat Sen Park Sunday to speak to voters in the community.
CAQ Leader François Legault has said Quebec should temporarily reduce the number of immigrants accepted annually from 50,000 to 40,000.
CAQ candidate Michelle Morin defended the proposal, saying her government would "help them integrate here better, provide the French classes ... help them financially."
"Because right now, 13,000 out of the 50,000 immigrants that are coming to Quebec are leaving Quebec," she said.
May Chiu, who attended the event, told CBC she's concerned about the tone of the debate.
"We're afraid that the Trump effect has spilled over into Quebec, as soon as you start raising fears about immigrants, about minorities." said Chiu. "Of course, our community is both directly and indirectly affected."
The Liberals have come out in staunch opposition to the immigrant-reduction policy.
"We're the only party that has specifically said that we want to work to create employment rates for immigrants. We don't wish to have a values test or language test," said PLQ candidate Jennifer Maccarone.
"I don't know why they are going to cut the number of immigrants just because we don't speak the perfect French," said Yihuan Liu, a Chinese-born Montrealer who just finished her degree at Concordia University. "I don't think it's a good idea."
The Parti Québécois has said it wants immigrants to have sufficient knowledge of French and Quebec values before arriving in Quebec.
Liu, who is learning French now, said that approach isn't reasonable.
"Even if we don't speak perfect French, we speak Chinese and we speak English. If given time, we can learn to speak French. I don't think that's an important problem," she said.
Want the latest from the campaign trail? Sign up for CBC Montreal's election newsletter at cbc.ca/ballotbrief
With files from CBC's Simon Nakonechny
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.