Candidates in Westmount—Saint-Louis talk immigration policy with Chinese Montrealers

The concerns of the Chinese community in the riding of Westmount—Saint-Louis go beyond a single issue, but Coalition Avenir Québec's proposal to take in fewer immigrants and force newcomers to pass a mandatory French-language and values test is a hot-button topic.

Montreal's Chinatown is in the downtwon riding, and candidates from all parties running gathered in Sun Yat Sen Park Sunday to speak to voters in the community.

CAQ Leader François Legault has said Quebec should temporarily reduce the number of immigrants accepted annually from 50,000 to 40,000.

CAQ candidate Michelle Morin defended the proposal, saying her government would "help them integrate here better, provide the French classes ... help them financially."

"Because right now, 13,000 out of the 50,000 immigrants that are coming to Quebec are leaving Quebec," she said.

May Chiu, who attended the event Sunday, said she's concerned about how politicians are talking about immigration issues. (CBC)

May Chiu, who attended the event, told CBC she's concerned about the tone of the debate.

"We're afraid that the Trump effect has spilled over into Quebec, as soon as you start raising fears about immigrants, about minorities." said Chiu. "Of course, our community is both directly and indirectly affected."

The Liberals have come out in staunch opposition to the immigrant-reduction policy.

"We're the only party that has specifically said that we want to work to create employment rates for immigrants. We don't wish to have a values test or language test," said PLQ candidate Jennifer Maccarone.

Yihuan Liu, who just graduated from Concordia University, asked the candidates to speak about their parties' immigration positions. (CBC)

"I don't know why they are going to cut the number of immigrants just because we don't speak the perfect French," said Yihuan Liu, a Chinese-born Montrealer who just finished her degree at Concordia University. "I don't think it's a good idea."

The Parti Québécois has said it wants immigrants to have sufficient knowledge of French and Quebec values before arriving in Quebec.

Liu, who is learning French now, said that approach isn't reasonable.

"Even if we don't speak perfect French, we speak Chinese and we speak English. If given time, we can learn to speak French. I don't think that's an important problem," she said.

