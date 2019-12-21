Montreal woman who fled Chilean dictatorship as child calls for wine boycott

Sol Gonzalez was just three years old when she fled her homeland with her parents, escaping Chile's military dictatorship for a better life in Canada some four decades ago.

Now she's looking at South America with horror as protests turn violent and reports of shocking human rights violations surface.

It looks much like it did when she left so many years ago, she said, and she wants it to stop. To do that, Gonzalez is encouraging Canadians to boycott Chilean wine.

She's working to get the word out, co-organizing a protest Friday night that drew about a dozen participants who held signs, passed out pamphlets and chanted slogans in Montreal's underground — standing on a Metro platform and in front of an SAQ until security chased them away.

"Wine because there's a lot of exportation of wine," she said. "Wine is very important in Chile. It's a big part of the economy. Actually, what we want to do, is put pressure on the government."

Politicians have allies — wealthy allies — within the wine industry, she explained, and the hope is that hurting their profits will encourage them to push the government out.

Protesters line up on the Berri-UQAM Metro station's platform, working to educate people about the problems in Chile and encouraging them to boycott the country's wine. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

Affecting the economy can actually make a difference, she said. While people are less inclined to take action over killings, she said they will take a stand when their income is at risk.

"We're trying to get some money too, to get some help with medication," she said, citing the reported maimings, torture, sexual abuse, deaths and use of excessive force in Chile.

International pressure is needed

International pressure on the Chilean government is crucial to bringing about change, said Gonzalez, recalling a time when her family was hiding from the government's iron rule before landing in Canada as refugees.

"It was very dangerous," she said. And now, she said, it's dangerous again. "If I know that there's people living through the same thing over there, I can't stay here and do nothing."

In Canada, she said, "we won't get killed for protesting."

Last week, a UN human rights report accused Chilean security forces of serious human rights violations against protesters over the past two months.

Small protests catches people's attention

Gonzalez co-led a small group of protesters into Montreal's Metro — safe from the cold — hoping to educate commuters about the problems in Chile and encouraging them to avoid the wine.

And the message was getting through to a few.

"I don't buy a lot of Chilean wine, but I have a little bit of knowledge as to what is going on in Chile, so I understand their points, so for a little while, I don't think I am going to buy Chilean wine," said Simon Beretta, who passed by the protest.

"I understand their point. It's fair," he said of the protesters' request that Quebec's provincial liquor board, the SAQ, stop carrying wine from Chile.

Simon Beretta thinks asking customers and even the SAQ to not support Chilean wine is fair considering what's going on in the South American country. (CBC)

He expects the SAQ won't take that step, but he said boycotting is a good way to show support.

As for Patricia Davidson, who was also walking by the group, she said she wants to learn more about what's going on in Chile. She accepted a pamphlet from the protesters and plans to look into the matter.

She may boycott Chilean wine herself, she said, because "there are plenty of places that have fine wine and are not corrupt."

The SAQ sells 217 types of Chilean wine and has no intention to stop selling it, according to Mathieu Gaudreault, a spokesperson for the Crown corporation.

"The SAQ does not intend to remove Chilean products from its network," he said in an email. "We leave the choice to our customers to participate or not in these actions."