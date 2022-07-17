'High volume' of patients prompts Montreal Children's Hospital to ask non-urgent cases to avoid ER

The Montreal Children's Hospital is asking the parents of children requiring non-urgent care to avoid its emergency room as a "high volume" of patients requiring critical care have had to be hospitalized at the facility recently.

The hospital sent a news release Sunday afternoon, calling for patients and their parents who were considering going to its emergency department to consult their doctor, go to a rapid access clinic or call Info-Santé at 811, if their case is not urgent.

The hospital also sent two tweets detailing the situation, but did not say when it would once again be able to accept a wider range of cases.

"The Montreal Children's Hospital is currently experiencing a high volume of patients requiring hospitalization or critical care. This increase puts a strain on emergency services, who need to care for patients waiting for a bed," one of the tweets said.

"As a result, we are currently unable to see patients whose condition is non-urgent (categories 4 and 5)."

Categories 4 and 5 represent conditions Quebec considers to be the least urgent when triaging patients in hospital emergencies.

On Montreal public health's website, it lists a minor allergic reaction as an example of a medical situation that would fall under Category 4 and gastroenteritis and urinary tract infection symptoms as Category 5.