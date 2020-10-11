2 children found dead in Wendake, Que.

Quebec provincial police say a 30-year-old man is expected to be charged with murder after two children were found dead overnight at a home in Wendake, Que.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, members of the local police department notified the Sûreté du Québec about the bodies, which were discovered at a home in the Huron-Wendat First Nation just outside Quebec City.

Police have yet to determine the ages of the children or whether the suspect and the victims are related, according to SQ Sgt. Ann Mathieu.

The man turned himself in to Quebec City police. He will undergo an evaluation at a hospital and will be met by SQ investigators afterward, she said.