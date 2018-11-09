Police surround suspect after boy, man shot in Montreal suburb

A boy of about six years old has been shot in the stomach and a man in his 50s has been shot in the Montreal suburb of Beaconsfield, police said late Friday.

Around 7 p.m., a 911 call was placed about two people who had been injured by gunshots, Montreal police spokesperson Const. Manuel Couture said.

The victims were conscious and were speaking with the officers while they were transported to hospital, Couture said.

The suspect is barricaded inside the home and a tactical team is in place, waiting to move in.

The incident happened near the intersection of Montrose Drive and Chemin Sainte-Marie.

More to come.