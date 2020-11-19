Police searching for witnesses after former teacher convicted of child porn allegedly posts tutoring ad online

Investigators north of Montreal are looking for witnesses who may have come into contact with a former teacher previously convicted of sexual offences related to child pornography, after police say he posted an ad online offering tutoring services for elementary students.

Terrebonne–Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines–Bois-des-Filion intermunicipal police are looking for witnesses who may have hired Claude Vallières or come into contact with him.

The 36-year-old man, who was formerly known as Claude Paquette, was arrested two weeks ago for breach of probation. He was convicted in 2016.

Investigators believe Vallières could have come into contact with minors in the Montreal region, including Laval, the North Shore, the South Shore, Terrebonne and Repentigny.

They're asking anyone with information to contact them at 450-471-4121 or to contact "Échec au crime" at 1-800-711-1800 by mentioning the file number TRB-201009-015.