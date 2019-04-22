Child rushed to hospital in critical condition after falling into pool at Pierrefonds home

A child under the age of 10 was rushed to hospital Monday afternoon after falling into a pool at a private residence in Pierrefonds, according to Montreal police.

Police received a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. about a child in respiratory arrest.

Police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said that two young children were playing by the pool when one fell in and began struggling. The second child attempted to help and also fell in.

Bergeron said one of the children remains in critical condition, but the second is not in danger.