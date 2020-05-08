Young boy seriously injured by car in Montreal's LaSalle borough

A young boy is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Montreal's LaSalle borough Friday afternoon, police say.

The child appears to be between four and six years old, police say.

The car was travelling west on Danièle Street when the child was hit near the intersection of Rousseau Street just after 4 p.m.

Witnesses told police the boy was crossing the street when the impact occurred, said Montreal police spokesperson Const. Véronique Comtois.

The driver, a woman in her 30s, was transported to hospital to be treated for shock.

Another woman who was on the scene, also in her 30s, was transported to hospital for the same reason.

Danièle Street is closed between Rousseau and Armel streets as police investigate the incident, said Comtois.