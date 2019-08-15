Child dies after being crushed under collapsed swing set in Eastern Townships
A four-year-old child died Wednesday in the Eastern Townships after being crushed under a collapsed swing set.
Incident occurred on residential property
Provincial police say emergency services were called at approximately 10 a.m. for a child who was seriously injured on a residential property on Route 108 in Bury, Que., east of Sherbrooke.
The child's death was declared at the hospital.
The Sûreté du Québec and the coroner are investigating.
With files from Radio-Canada