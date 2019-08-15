Child dies after being crushed under collapsed swing set in Eastern Townships

A four-year-old child died Wednesday in the Eastern Townships after being crushed under a collapsed swing set.

Provincial police say emergency services were called at approximately 10 a.m. for a child who was seriously injured on a residential property on Route 108 in Bury, Que., east of Sherbrooke.

The child's death was declared at the hospital.

The Sûreté du Québec and the coroner are investigating.