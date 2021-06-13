Child dies in Saint-Amable, Que., after being hit by car in family's driveway

A four-year-old child has died after being hit by a car outside the family's home on Friday night.

The incident happened in Saint-Amable, a town 40 kilometres east of Montreal, around 9:20 p.m.

According to police, a couple of friends arrived at the family home that evening to visit.

It was dark and the driver did not see the child fall in the driveway and slip beneath the wheels, police said.

The child's death was declared in hospital. No criminal charges will be laid.