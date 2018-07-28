2 children bitten by coyote in last 2 days in Ahunstic-Cartierville parks

The City of Montreal is warning people in the borough of Ahunstic-​Cartierville to be on the lookout for coyotes after two children were bitten in the last two days.

A temporary sign was erected Saturday night in Parc des Hirondelles, shortly after a three-year-old girl was bitten in the leg.

According to Montreal police, people in the park saw the coyote around 6:30 p.m. and tried to frighten it away. As it fled, it bit the girl on her leg.

She was taken to hospital by her father and only suffered a minor injury.

Police are canvassing the area to try to find the coyote.

Another incident took place Friday at around 9 p.m. when a five-year-old boy was bitten in the leg a few blocks away at Gabriel-Lalemant Park, also in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

The boy also suffered only minor injuries.

The sign says two coyotes displaying aggressive behaviour were spotted in the Parc des Hirondelles. (Mathieu Daniel Wagner/Radio-Canada)

Coyotes have been spotted in rising numbers in the northern parts of the city, near the Rivière des Prairies, but they very rarely come close to humans, experts say.

The city is warning people to be on the lookout and not to visit the parks after sundown.