3-year-old bit by coyote in Montreal park
A 3-year-old girl was bitten by a coyote in the Parc des Hirondelles in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighbourhood Saturday evening, police confirmed.
It's unclear how the child came into contact with the animal, police say
The girl was taken to hospital by her father and only suffered a minor injury. Police say they are canvassing the area to try to find the coyote. They say it happened at around 6:30 p.m.
Coyotes have been spotted in rising numbers in the northern parts of the city, near the Riviere-des-Prairies, but they very rarely come close to humans, experts say.
A temporary sign was erected in the park after the incident, warning people to be on the lookout and not to visit the park after sundown.