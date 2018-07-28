3-year-old bit by coyote in Montreal park

A coyote bit a 3-year-old in the Parc des Hirondelles in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighbourhood Saturday evening, police confirmed.

The girl was taken to hospital by her father and only suffered a minor injury. Police say they are canvassing the area to try to find the coyote. They say it happened at around 6:30 p.m.

Coyotes have been spotted in rising numbers in the northern parts of the city, near the Riviere-des-Prairies, but they very rarely come close to humans, experts say.

It's unclear how the child came into contact with the coyote.

The sign says two coyotes displaying aggressive behaviour were spotted in the park. (Mathieu Daniel Wagner/Radio-Canada)

A temporary sign was erected in the park after the incident, warning people to be on the lookout and not to visit the park after sundown.