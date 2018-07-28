Skip to Main Content
3-year-old bit by coyote in Montreal park

3-year-old bit by coyote in Montreal park

A 3-year-old girl was bitten by a coyote in the Parc des Hirondelles in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighbourhood Saturday evening, police confirmed.

It's unclear how the child came into contact with the animal, police say

CBC News ·
City workers put up a sign, warning residents, after a coyote bit a 3-year-old in the Parc des Hirondelles in Ahuntsic-Cartierville Saturday evening. Coyotes have been spotted in the area before. (Mathieu Daniel Wagner/Radio-Canada)

A coyote bit a 3-year-old in the Parc des Hirondelles in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighbourhood Saturday evening, police confirmed. 

The girl was taken to hospital by her father and only suffered a minor injury. Police say they are canvassing the area to try to find the coyote. They say it happened at around 6:30 p.m.

Coyotes have been spotted in rising numbers in the northern parts of the city, near the Riviere-des-Prairies, but they very rarely come close to humans, experts say.

It's unclear how the child came into contact with the coyote. 

The sign says two coyotes displaying aggressive behaviour were spotted in the park. (Mathieu Daniel Wagner/Radio-Canada)

A temporary sign was erected in the park after the incident, warning people to be on the lookout and not to visit the park after sundown.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us