Chez Doris women's shelter in dire need of donations

With summer winding to a close, a women's shelter in downtown Montreal is in desperate need of undergarment and clothing donations.

Since The Open Door homeless shelter moved to Park Avenue last year, Chez Doris executive director Marina Boulos said she's seen an increase in women asking the shelter for help.

"Only 30 per cent of their clientele has moved to where they have moved and those who are very marginalized and homeless have remained and there are not that many resources left for this type of clientele in the west end of downtown," said Boulos.

She said there's been an increase in clothing requests by 50 per cent.

They are especially looking for donations of underwear of all sizes, as well as footless leggings.

"They're comfortable, they can be worn everyday. Especially if they're black and you're outside, they don't get dirty quickly," she said.

Boulos said that the shelter often gives out up to 25 pairs of underwear in a day.

As seasons change, that need has only grown.

"The homeless tend to migrate more when it's warmer and will sleep outside more because they're not going to freeze to death," said Boulos.

Women go to the shelter in order to have their basic needs met, she said. The shelter offers women breakfast, access to a shower and access to daybeds.

She said the rising cost of living in the city has also contributed to the increased need.

Donations can be dropped off during the shelter's opening hours. They only accept clean and undamaged women's clothing, as well as linens and hygiene products.