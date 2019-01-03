Chez Doris says it needs donations year-round, in face of post-holiday slump
Women's shelter sees sharp decline in donations every January
As the dial drops in a frigid start to 2019, Chez Doris hopes Montrealers turn up their winter clothing donations.
The women's day shelter in Montreal is asking for lightly used items to help people cope with the harsh temperatures.
"Don't donate coats with broken zippers because the people who receive them can't afford to replace it," said executive director Marina Boulos. "Don't donate boots with holes in them."
Good quality mittens, boots, jackets and other outerwear are the shelter's most desired commodity this time of year.
Large donations can leave staff and volunteers scrambling, so Boulos suggests calling ahead before a big drop off.
But that's not typically a problem after the holidays, when the shelter sees a sharp decline in donations.
"I think the public needs to be aware that in-kind donations as well as monetary donations and donations of food are needed throughout the year," Boulos said.
She added that the shelter's clientele don't need things like evening gowns or expensive suits.
Other organizations, such as Dress for Success or the YWCA, would make better use of those items, Boulos said.
Adapting to asylum seeker influx
Chez Doris's clientele has changed dramatically in the last year and a half since there are far more asylum seekers in the city.
"They don't come on a daily basis, but they come to have their basic needs met," Boulos said on CBC Montreal's Daybreak.
Asylum seekers go to Chez Doris for clothes, hygiene products and food to help stretch their income.
In order to adapt to the new clientele, Boulos said the shelter is always looking for new volunteers.
With files from CBC Montreal Daybreak