Incident involving chemicals at Quebec hospital leads to evacuation of ER

A hospital's emergency room in northeastern Quebec has been evacuated following a mishap with chemicals Friday afternoon.

According to a news release issued by the local health agency, the CISSS du Bas-Saint-Laurent, 17 patients and eight staff members were forced to leave the Mitis hospital in Mont-Joli, Que., about 580 kilometres from Montreal.

"All these people have been taken care of and are safe," the release said.

"It is an incident that occurred in the laundry room, which is located under the emergency room."

That forced the immediate closure and evacuation of the emergency room, the agency said.

Two staff members who were in the laundry room at the time were given a medical checkup, but they were unharmed.

A spokesperson later told CBC that the emergency room is expected to reopen Saturday at 8 a.m., but it will remain closed overnight.

The spokesperson said the incident affected only the emergency department and all other sectors of the hospital are functioning as normal.

The spokesperson did not say which chemicals were involved in the incident.

Until the Mitis hospital reopens, people are encouraged to go to the hospital in Rimouski for urgent care.

Firefighters from Mont-Joli were called to the scene as was a team from the Environment Ministry to assess the air quality. The air quality was later approved by the Environment Ministry, allowing activities to resume Saturday.

The CIUSSS says it will provide the public with updates on the situation, but the impact of the closure is minimal for now.