Quebec adds parts of Chaudière-Appalaches region to lockdown list, citing spike in cases

Quebec's Ministry of Health announced Sunday afternoon that strict public health measures, similar to those in effect in the Quebec City and Gatineau areas, will be applied to five municipalities in the Chaudière-Appalaches region as of Monday evening.

In a news release, the ministry said the emergency measures are due to a "significant rise in new cases in several sectors" of the region, south of Quebec City. The ministry reported 136 new cases in the region Sunday, nearly double the 74 cases reported a day earlier.

The municipalities affected are Beauce-Sartigan, Bellechasse, Les Etchemins, La Nouvelle-Beauce and Robert-Cliche.

Lévis, a Quebec City suburb located in the region, was already subject to the stricter measures as of April 1. The rest of the region returned to red zone status on that date.

The measures will see a curfew applied between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. and the closing of primary and secondary schools, cinemas, museums, theatres and non-essential businesses.

Restaurants can provide takeout and delivery service only, and places of worship are restricted to a maximum of 25 people. Outdoor activities are permitted for groups of up to eight people, with physical distancing ruled applied.

Though schools will be closed, daycare services will be made available to those who work in essential services. Parents are expected to keep kids home if they can, and only use these services if they are leaving home to work.

These restrictions will be in effect until 5 a.m. on Apr. 12, the news release says.