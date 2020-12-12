Châteauguay boy goes back to being 'normal 11-year-old' after pulling off massive food drive

The goal was to collect enough donations to fill both his parents' cars, but Nathan Leduc-Lavigne sold himself just a tad short.

In the end, it took a large truck, and even then there was barely enough room to fit the countless boxes of food supplies and non-perishable items the boy managed to collect in his Châteauguay home.

Nathan said he was relieved that the month-long food drive has wrapped up.

"I can be a normal 11-year-old [now]," he said.

What Leduc-Lavigne managed to pull off was anything but normal.

After hearing that the Châteauguay local food bank was running low on supplies, Nathan stepped up.

One donation, turned into two, which quickly snowballed into a basement full of boxes as people in the Châteauguay and Lasalle area felt compelled to follow Nathan's lead.

He galvanized members of his community at a time where getting together — for any purpose — isn't easy.

"Nobody expected it to be this big," said Tanya Morlock, the boy's mother. "We're in the middle of a pandemic where there's so much uncertainty. He was able to bring a community together when we're all separated."

WATCH | Mom says she's proud, humbled by son's initiative

Nathan Leduc-Lavigne, 11, organized a food drive to benefit his community all on his own.

Nathan's exploits also got the attention of some local politicians.

Christopher Skeete, MNA for Sainte-Rose, and Châteauguay MNA Marie-Chantal Chassé stopped by on Saturday to drop off a cheque from the government — $3,000 for the local food bank, on top of the $1,500 Nathan collected himself.

As far as Nathan is concerned, he's not done. He plans to organize a bigger and better food drive next year.

He's proud, and happy that this one is in the books, for mom and dad's sake.

"My parents want their basement back," he said.