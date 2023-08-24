Fire rips through social housing complex in Châteauguay, Que.

A fire has ripped through a social housing complex in Châteauguay, on Montreal's South Shore, leaving dozens of families without a home.

According to local police, the fire began around 11 a.m. on Thursday at a 35-unit building located on St-Hubert Street.

Everyone inside was able to leave the building and no injuries were reported. The fire also forced the evacuation of a neighbouring building that has about 25 units.

As of 3 p.m., firefighters were still at the scene trying to put the fire out.

According to Éric Allard, Châteauguay's mayor, the people affected by the fire are now staying at Manoir d'Youville, a local resort.

The fire originated in a building that is owned by SOLIDES, a non-profit organization that purchases housing units with the goal of keeping them affordable for years to come.

In a Facebook post, SOLIDES said some of its employees, as well as staff from the local CLSC and the Red Cross are at Mary Gardner School to assist tenants.

The school is located across the street from the damaged building.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.