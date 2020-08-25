Man, 22, charged with first-degree murder in connection with Châteauguay homicide

A 22-year-old Châteauguay man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 30-year-old man from Kahnawake.

Quebec provincial police arrested him early Monday. He appeared at the courthouse in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield Monday afternoon.

The victim, James Richard Curotte, was found in critical condition by Châteauguay police at Parc de la Commune near the Chateauguay River Saturday morning.

Quebec provincial police took over the investigation, and say he was rushed to hospital where he died a few hours later.

Police would not confirm the cause of death, only saying they were called to the scene after reports of gunshots being fired.