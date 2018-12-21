Chartered flights added for stranded travellers in Eastern Quebec

Quebec's Transport Minister François Bonnardel has announced additional flights to carry travellers across the St. Lawrence River, in Eastern Quebec.

The NM F.-A.-Gauthier ferry is out of service indefinitely due to technical problems, just three years after being added to the fleet of the provincial ferry service, Société des traversiers (STQ).

Flights are now being offered to passengers who were planning to cross on the ferry until Jan. 8 — when the C.T.M.A. Vacancier ferry, that usually services the Magdalen Islands, is brought in.

People who travel from Matane to Baie-Comeau or Godbout, on the North Shore, will be able to take a flight from Mont-Joli to the Baie-Comeau airport, four times a day.

Bonnardel announced Friday morning that planes will also be chartered between Matane and Sept-Îles. Tickets will cost $20, the same cost as a passage on the NM F.-A.-Gauthier.

Also, the ferry that links Saint-Siméon to Rivière-du-Loup will be offering one extra crossing per day to allow motorists to cross with their vehicles — adding an extra 450 kilometres to the trip.

No other options

The minister said his team contacted the federal government to try and secure another ferry for the holidays, but there weren't any available.

"We turned over every stone," Bonnardel said.

The F.-A.-Gauthier Ferry transports 500 people per trip between Matane and Baie-Comeau, and Matane and Godbout.

Bonnardel said taking the plane will not be a suitable option for many travellers who take their cars across the river to visit family during the holidays.

He said "it was inconceivable" that the STQ does not have another ferry that can be called in for this kind of situation.

"I will make sure to look into this in the new year," said Bonnardel.

The F.-A.-Gauthier has been docked since Monday.

Flight schedules

Departures from Mont-Joli: 8:30 / 10:30 /12:30 / 14:30

Departures from Baie-Comeau: 9:30 / 11:30 / 13:30 / 15:30