2nd charter flight carrying those fleeing war in Ukraine lands in Montreal

Emotions ran high at the Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, where a second charter flight carrying those fleeing the war in Ukraine touched down Sunday morning.

The flight from Poland landed in Montreal shortly before 11 a.m, carrying some 306 Ukrainians who have been approved for emergency travel to Canada.

It's the second federally chartered plane to arrive in the country over the past seven days after a first flight arrived on Monday in Winnipeg.

A third flight, bound for Halifax, is scheduled to land on June 2.

Newcomers were met with open arms, as dozens of Montrealers held signs and flags and clutched balloons, stuffed animals and flowers to give to the families.

While some people at the airport were sponsor families there to greet those they'd be hosting, others like Michel and Élyse St-Hilaire simply turned out to show their support.

"To applaud them, to support them, because I find it appalling what's happening and it touches us. I think it touches everyone," said Michel.

The city of Montreal, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, the Quebec Immigration Ministry and the Union des Municipalités du Québec have partnered to support the Ukrainian settling in the city.

Hope and sadness

Dignitaries such as Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and Jean Boulet, the provincial minister responsible for immigration, labour and francization, were at the airport Sunday morning to welcome the new arrivals.

"It was very moving because what we are seeing is the impact of the brutality of Vladimir Putin's war," said Joly in an interview with Radio-Canada.

"Every person arriving has experienced a trauma, but there's also a great feeling of relief. This brings much hope, but also a lot of sadness."

Joly said Canada can do better with its aid, but is not yet moving forward with another charter flight.

For his part, Boulet said Quebec will "spare no effort" for the integration of Ukrainian refugees.

"I met all the families ... it was a very touching experience," he said.

Boulet said he wants to welcome them "with humanity and dignity," adding 95 community organizations are spread across the province to help them "no matter what their needs are."

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser has said the three flights will bring approximately 900 Ukrainians approved for emergency travel into Canada.

The federal government has already welcomed thousands of Ukrainians since Russian forces first attacked in late February.

According to federal government data, Canada has received just over 259,000 requests for temporary residency as of May 25, with 120,668 of those applications approved.