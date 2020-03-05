2 foreign workers killed in Charlevoix fire

The bodies of two temporary foreign workers were pulled from what remained of a residential building in the Charlevoix region of Quebec, Thursday.

Six workers — five from Guatemala and one from Mexico — were inside the building on 21st Street in Clermont when a fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Four workers managed to get out in time. They informed authorities that the two others, a Guatemalan in his 20s and a Mexican in his 40s, were sleeping upstairs.

One of the workers who made it out was treated at the Malbaie hospital for minor injuries.

The building, which served as housing for foreign workers, was a total loss.

A neighbour, Katia Simoneau, said the victims had arrived in the region about three weeks ago and that workers usually stay there for six months.

"When I came home from work, the home was already in flames," she said.

Historical building also damaged

The fire spread to a neighbouring building, the ancestral home of Alexis Lapointe, an athlete in the early 20th century who became a Quebec folk hero known as Alexis Le Trotteur.

It was built in the early 1800s by his grandfather Alexis le Picoté, who helped develop the Saguenay region.

Clermont Mayor Jean-Pierre Gagnon believes that it's unlikely that this "jewel of the village" would be saved after being severely damaged by the fire.

"It's a major loss because it's a home that has enormous historical value to Clermont," he said, noting that there was an old Hudson's Bay Company counter in the basement.

He said the old houses in the area are insulated with sawdust, which is why they burned so intensely.