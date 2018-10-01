Charles Aznavour's love affair with Quebec

The legendary 94-year-old singer, who has died at his home in Alpilles, may have been from France, but he always said he had a soft spot for our francophone province.

In fact, Charles Aznavour would tour Montreal cabarets before hitting the big stage. Later in life, he bought a house in the city.

An 'old lover'

Charles Aznavour poses with Michaëlle Jean, Governor General of Canada, after he received the insignia of Officer of the Order of Canada at the Quebec City Citadelle in 2008. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

In 2013, before a concert at the International Balloon Festival of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, he told the Journal de Montréal, "Quebec is my old lover." He was 89 at the time.

"For me, there is Paris, where I was born. And there's Montreal," he told the Montreal newspaper in an interview in 2016.

Year after year, Aznavour came back and when he wasn't here in person, his music continued to permeate Quebec culture.

Un grand de la chanson, un ami du Québec, un ambassadeur de la francophonie nous a quittés ce matin. Monsieur Aznavour, merci de nous avoir amenés en français « au bout de la terre ». <br><br>Mes plus sincères condoléances à sa famille, ses amis et ses proches. —@phcouillard

Aznavour's songs have been a hallmark in Quebec restaurants and stores for decades. His famous song Emmenez-moi played in the hugely popular 2005 Quebec film C.R.A.Z.Y. directed by Jean-Marc Vallée.

Quebec incumbent premier Philippe Couillard tweeted his condolences, calling Aznavour "a friend of Quebec and an ambassador for the Francophonie."

In 2008, he played on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City for its 400th anniversary. That year, he was appointed as an honorary officer of the Order of Canada.

At the ceremony, he said his friend Edith Piaf introduced him to North America in the 1940s, according to an article published in The Globe and Mail at the time.

A year later, in 2009, he became an officer of the Order of Quebec. He was also awarded an honorary doctorate at Université de Montréal that year.

C’est avec tristesse que nous apprenons le décès de Charles Aznavour. 🕯️ En 2009, l’<a href="https://twitter.com/UMontreal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UMontreal</a> lui remettait un doctorat honoris causa pour son apport exceptionnel à la culture francophone. Nous offrons nos condoléances à sa famille et à ses proches.<br> <br>(Photo : <a href="https://twitter.com/LP_LaPresse?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LP_LaPresse</a>) <a href="https://t.co/XqjaD3RHux">pic.twitter.com/XqjaD3RHux</a> —@UMontreal

Aznavour didn't only feel ties to the land and culture here, true friendships with some of Quebec's own blossomed along the way.

He was close with the late Félix Leclerc, is known for having introduced France to Lynda Lemay, who's had significant success in the country; and he sang a duet with Céline Dion on his 2008 album Duos.