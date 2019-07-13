Charest to help Canada's UN Security Council bid

The federal government has picked former Quebec premier Jean Charest to help Canada secure a temporary seat on the United Nations Security Council.

A Global Affairs Canada official says Charest has already visited the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Kuwait in his new role as special envoy.

The special envoy job doesn't come with a salary but Charest is eligible to have his mission-related expenses covered.

Charest is close to Canada's ambassador to the UN, Marc-André Blanchard, who is helping coordinate Canadian efforts to win the prized security council seat.

Blanchard is a former president of the Quebec Liberal party.

He was also chair and chief executive officer at the law firm McCarthy Tétrault, at which Charest is a partner.

Canada hasn't had a seat on the security council since the country's last two-year term ended in 2000.