Charest to help Canada's UN Security Council bid
Canada has been campaigning for a spot for 3 years
The federal government has picked former Quebec premier Jean Charest to help Canada secure a temporary seat on the United Nations Security Council.
A Global Affairs Canada official says Charest has already visited the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Kuwait in his new role as special envoy.
The special envoy job doesn't come with a salary but Charest is eligible to have his mission-related expenses covered.
Charest is close to Canada's ambassador to the UN, Marc-André Blanchard, who is helping coordinate Canadian efforts to win the prized security council seat.
Blanchard is a former president of the Quebec Liberal party.
He was also chair and chief executive officer at the law firm McCarthy Tétrault, at which Charest is a partner.
Canada hasn't had a seat on the security council since the country's last two-year term ended in 2000.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.