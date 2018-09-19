CAQ candidate in Montreal says she received threats, felt harassed during campaign

Coalition Avenir Québec candidate in Pointe-aux-Trembles, Chantal Rouleau, says she has been the victim of "harassment and intimidation" since the beginning of the election campaign.

Rouleau, who is also the mayor of Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles, said she's used to being on the receiving end of hateful messages as a person in the public eye, but that what she has experienced during the campaign is worse.

She said she had to contact the police on three separate occasions when neighbours and family members spotted unknown intruders sneaking around her property after dark.

"To attack me is one thing, but to attack my family is something else," she said.

"In my public role, I've had it happen that I get threats. But I've never had to go to the police before."

Following several of these incidents, police have increased surveillance around her residence, she said.

Rouleau said she also received two anonymous letters in her personal mailbox.

"It was nonsense, personal attacks with foul language," she said.

Rouleau said she has no intention of of dropping out of the campaign because of this, and hopes speaking out will help make the harassment stop.

"I often tell my son that if he sees a situation in school, he has to say something. As a parent, we have to set an example. Bullying and harassment is intolerable in our society."

Based on a report by Radio-Canada's Romain Schué.