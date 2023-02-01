What makes someone a Black Changemaker? New podcast revisits 4 laureates for answers

What makes someone a Black Changemaker? And how can their stories inspire others to make changes in their own lives and communities?

Join host Dionne Codrington on a new podcast as she goes searching for the DNA of a Changemaker by revisiting the personal stories and insights of four laureates from CBC's Black Changemakers project.

In the first episode of Changemakers, we check in with Moses Gashirabake, a lawyer and Rwandan genocide survivor who has spent a lifetime helping others.

A graduate from McGill University's Faculty of Law, Gashirabake has spent decades working and volunteering tirelessly to help former refugees like himself, newly arrived immigrants and anyone who crosses his path to not just survive but thrive.

LISTEN: From prefect to near perfect:

