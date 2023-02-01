Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal·Audio Series

What makes someone a Black Changemaker? New audio series revisits 4 laureates for answers

Join host Dionne Codrington on a new audio series as she goes searching for the DNA of a Changemaker by revisiting the personal stories and insights of four laureates from CBC's Black Changemakers project.
CBC News ·
Black man and woman in graphically designed with purple and beige faces with the word Black in red and the word changemakers in orange - with the black CBC logo underneath. (Poster for the CBC Black Changemakers series)
Host Dionne Codrington goes searching for the DNA of a Changemaker by revisiting the personal stories and insights of four laureates from CBC's Black Changemakers project. (CBC)

What makes someone a Black Changemaker? And how can their stories inspire others to make changes in their own lives and communities? 

Join host Dionne Codrington on a new audio series as she goes searching for the DNA of a Changemaker by revisiting the personal stories and insights of four laureates from CBC's Black Changemakers project.

In the first episode of Changemakers, we check in with Moses Gashirabake, a lawyer and Rwandan genocide survivor who has spent a lifetime helping others.

A graduate from McGill University's Faculty of Law, Gashirabake has spent decades working and volunteering tirelessly to help former refugees like himself, newly arrived immigrants and anyone who crosses his path to not just survive but thrive.

LISTEN: From prefect to near perfect:

Changemakers38:18From prefect to near perfect: This corporate lawyer works for free to defend refugees
Moses Gashirabake is a lawyer and Rwandan genocide survivor who has spent a lifetime helping others. The McGill University Faculty of Law graduate has spent decades working and volunteering tirelessly to help former refugees like himself, newly arrived immigrants and anyone who crosses his path to not just survive but thrive.

Tune in to Changemakers every Monday on CBC Listen and check out all Black Changemakers content here

Nominations are open for 2024 CBC Black Changemakers.

We invite you to nominate your colleagues, friends and family in Quebec — anyone who is making a difference. Self-nominations are welcome as well.

CBC Quebec is accepting nominations until March 8 at 11:59 p.m. ET. 

Fill out the form here

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now