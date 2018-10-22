Champlain College reviews emergency procedures after lockdown false alarm

Champlain College in Saint-Lambert is reviewing its emergency response procedures after last week's campus-wide lockdown — a false alarm — sparked sharp criticism from staff and students alike.

Andrea Nouvet, who has taught anthropology at the CEGEP for a decade, was in a meeting with a student in her office around lunchtime Thursday when the alarm went off.

"It's hard to describe the sound. Very loud — and then a message comes on saying this is a lockdown, and we should close our doors, stay away from windows," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak Monday.

"It was a difficult experience."

She locked the door, putting a chair and filing cabinet in front of it, unsure if it was a drill or an actual emergency. She and her student just sat quietly and waited.

Scared students called parents

Elsewhere on the campus, other teachers and students were also reacting to the alarm and the announcement.

Student association president Emily Payne, 18, said her teacher immediately barricaded the doors and "made sure all the students were safe."

Some students were scared, calling their parents and telling them they loved them, she said, while others were just sitting silent, "staring into nothing, thinking their last thoughts."

Eventually the intercom came to life, and a male voice announced it had been a false alarm, Payne recounted.

In her classroom, students stayed put for another 20 minutes, unsure whether they should leave. Eventually, the man came back on the intercom and said it was safe to leave the building.

Delayed reassurance draws complaints

The delay in letting students and teachers know the campus was safe and what they should do next upset some staff and students who witnessed the lockdown.

Payne said the instructions after the school was declared safe were unclear. Students returned to class, she said, going to scheduled mid-term exams and resuming their daily schedules as if nothing had happened.

Emily Payne, president of the student association at Champlain College in Saint-Lambert, said students and staff took the lockdown announcement last Thursday very seriously, some students calling their parents and telling them they loved them, and others, 'staring into nothing, thinking their last thoughts.' (Isaac Olson/CBC)

"It all felt a bit strange," Nouvet agreed.

After hiding out with her in a panic, her student left her office, and another came in for an appointment at 1:15 p.m., while police milled around campus.

"Not knowing exactly what happened and what was happening afterward was very difficult."

In talking with her students, she learned many of them felt the same way.

"Many of us were quite affected by the experience," she said.

Nouvet asked the administration to make some changes, letting teacher and students know what resources are available to deal with the aftermath — "the trauma, for some of us."

New door locks

For its part, the student association has asked the school to improve door locks, as well as training for teachers and students, and to have lockdown drills every semester.

The administration has been responsive to concerns, Payne said, and new locks will be installed this week.

The association has also asked the administration to ensure that in such situations, when the campus is determined to be safe, the information be better transmitted to staff and students.

Police are still investigating the incident, the campus's director, Don Shewan, told CBC, and because of that he cannot do any media interviews.

However, he said the school is taking all concerns seriously, and it is in the process of revisiting its drill procedures.

"This was a false alarm created when someone illegally pushed an alarm button," Shewan wrote in a statement emailed to the school community and posted on its Facebook page on the day of the incident.

"The matter is now in the hands of the police who will be conducting an investigation which can lead to criminal charges being laid against the perpetrator."

Shewan said in that statement he is pleased "the entire situation went well," with police arriving within two minutes.

The next day, he sent out a follow-up email, thanking people for sharing suggestions and concerns with the school.

"We have begun to meet to review them and then make the appropriate changes to our procedures and facilities to address them," he wrote.

He encouraged students to make an appointment with student services if they wanted to see a counsellor about the experience.

"I feel like my concerns were heard," said Nouvet.

With files from CBC Montreal's Daybreak