Feds reveal new Champlain Bridge name — the Samuel de Champlain Bridge

The federal government has confirmed that when it opens, the new Champlain Bridge will have a new, if familiar, name.

The bridge, linking Montreal to the South Shore, will be known as the Samuel de Champlain Bridge — the full name of the French explorer it's already named after.

It was originally supposed to open to traffic Dec. 1, but that date was pushed back to Dec. 21, then pushed back again to June 30, 2019, at the latest.

During a progress update in October, the consortium building the bridge said the main structure would be done by the due date, but the waterproofing and paving work could only be done after the winter.

"We're just adjusting the last 60 cm to have the bridge fully joined, so we're on schedule," said federal Infrastructure Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

"This is one of the biggest construction sites in North America. Under extreme weather conditions, we've been able to deliver."

Though there is still that 60 cm gap in the bridge structure, you technically can walk across the bridge from end to end. <a href="https://t.co/IV1GWMgDUt">pic.twitter.com/IV1GWMgDUt</a> —@CBCAinslie

As part of the contract signed between the government and the consortium, Ottawa could fine Signature on the Saint Lawrence (SSL), the consortium building the bridge, $100,000 for every day the bridge is late for the first week, and $400,000 daily after that, up to a maximum of $150 million.

Champagne said the government is in discussions with the consortium to determine when the penalties will kick in.

"We will be enforcing the terms and conditions of the contract," Champagne said. "When there are delays, there are consequences."

In October, there was a 37-metre gap in the bridge that still had to be closed. This is what's left of that gap. (Ainslie MacLellan/CBC)

The new bridge will cost upwards of $4 billion.

The existing Champlain Bridge opened in 1957 and will eventually be demolished. About $50 million was spent on maintaining the old bridge in 2018, and another $10 million of work will be done to ensure its safety until the new bridge opens.