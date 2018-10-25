Ottawa now says new Champlain Bridge will be open by June

The new Champlain Bridge will open no later than June 2019, months after its expected completion date, according to the federal government.

The multibillion-dollar bridge, which will link Montreal to the South Shore, was supposed to open Dec. 21.

While the main structure of the bridge will be done by then, other work, such as waterproofing and paving, is "unlikely to commence" until early spring, according to a news release.

As part of the contract signed between the government and Signature on the St. Lawrence (SSL), the consortium building the bridge, Ottawa could fine SSL $100,000 for every day the bridge is late for the first week, and $400,000 daily after that.

It is unclear whether the government will follow through with those fines.

The existing Champlain Bridge opened in 1957, and will eventually be demolished. The new bridge has an expected lifespan of 125 years.

Bumpy ride

In the last few weeks, the federal government got increasingly vague about whether the deadline would be met.

Last Thursday, Federal Infrastructure Minister François-Philippe Champagne dodged reporters' questions about the bridge's completion date, choosing instead to focus on the job the workers are doing.

When the consortium hired more workers to help speed up the process last year, it said the project was already six to nine months behind schedule.

In March 2017, SSL filed a lawsuit against the federal government, alleging it wasn't forewarned that the existing bridge couldn't bear the weight required to transport important pieces to the worksite.

So instead, the consortium opted for marine and rail transport, which takes longer.

The lawsuit was settled in April. As part of the deal, the opening date was pushed back by 20 days, from Dec. 1 to Dec. 21.

The $4.2-billion price tag also increased by $235 million to cover the costs of the construction delays and transportation of the oversized parts.