Take a ride on the Champlain Bridge's new bike path
3.4-kilometre path, also open to pedestrians, links Nuns’ Island to Brossard and will be open year-round
Cyclists and pedestrians travelling between Montreal and the South Shore now have a new option — the multi-use path on the new Champlain Bridge is officially open.
The 3.4-kilometre path, linking Nuns' Island to Brossard, will be open year-round.
Arnaud Beaudelet, who works on the South Shore, used to put his bike away in the winter. But now he plans on cycling in as long as the weather co-operates.
"Of course, when there is lots of snow, I won't be able to do it," he said.
Pedestrians and cyclists share the path, so the speed limit on the path is 20 kilometres per hour and motorized vehicles aren't allowed.
And it's not just utilitarian — there are four designated lookout points for those who want to snap photos.
The new, $4.47-billion Champlain Bridge officially opened June 24 after four years of construction and months of delays.
Cyclists have been asking that the bike path on the Jacques Cartier Bridge stay open year-round for years.
This year, they scored a victory: before the path is opened to the wider public, 25 volunteer cyclists will participate in a pilot project, using the path when weather conditions allow and reporting back on how it went.
Reporting by Sarah Leavitt
