Chambly mayor resigns due to health reasons amid controversy

Denis Lavoie, mayor of Chambly, resigned from his role on Friday, amid controversy that resulted in the municipality being placed under trusteeship.

The town southeast of Montreal was the target of raids by the province's anti-corruption unit in February.

In his resignation letter, Lavoie cited health issues as his reason for stepping down, making no mention of the controversy that has plagued the town in recent months.

Lavoie has been on sick leave since November, and wrote in the letter that he had "no choice" but to resign given the state of his health.

His resignation will come into effect May 7 and the administration will have four months to organize an election. In the meantime, councillor Jean Roy will serve as acting mayor.

A UPAC investigator walks toward a municipal building in Chambly as Quebec's anti-corruption unit conducts raids in the municipality. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

​Lavoie, who has been mayor of Chambly since 2005, wrote that he was "proud" of what he accomplished and that he would handing on the torch with his "head held high."

In November, Radio-Canada's investigative program, Enquête, aired a report about alleged threats, bullying and abuses of power by Lavoie.

The following month, a group of citizens and city councillors in Chambly asked the Quebec government to place the city under trusteeship, saying that the mayor and his administration sent 28 legal notices to citizens.

The group called this a form of "intimidation."