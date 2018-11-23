Municipal commission suspends Chambly officials' credit cards

The Quebec Municipal Commission (CMQ) has suspended credit cards held by senior officials at Chambly City Hall, which was placed under trusteeship last month after raids by the province's anti-corruption unit.

"The trustees found that these credit cards were often used to cover personal expenses and, in particular, meals that included beer, wine and alcohol," said CMQ spokesperson Isabelle Rivoal.

The cards of Mayor Denis Lavoie, general manager Michel Larose and deputy director general Annie Nepton have all been suspended.

In a letter sent to elected officials on Tuesday afternoon, the CMQ wrote: "The justification [of these expenses] is all the more difficult for repeated business meetings at restaurants. We are not talking here about meals in the context of a trip outside the territory of the city, but of meals in Chambly or in a nearby city."

The CMQ says the expenses violate the code of ethics and professional conduct of elected municipal officials, because any expense incurred by an elected representative on behalf of the City should be approved first, and then refunded — not paid directly.

The amounts identified by the commission so far include three restaurant bills and one gas bill paid for by one of the three officials. The transactions total over $700 and took place between 2015 and 2018.

Quebec's minister of municipal affairs placed Chambly under trusteeship in late February, hours after UPAC, the anti-corruption unit began executing search warrants at Chambly City Hall and two other municipal buildings.

In its letter Tuesday, the CMQ wrote that it is only the early stages of scrutiny of Chambly's credit card accounts.

Mayor Denis Lavoie refused to comment. The acting mayor, Jean Roy, did not respond to interview requests from Radio-Canada.

Opposition Coun. Alexandra Labbé said she was not surprised by the CMQ's actions.

"Of course, we in the opposition saw these expenses happen, but we did not have much detail, or the power to demand accountability," she said. "I'm happy to see the commission taking steps to restore citizens' confidence."