Boil-water advisory in effect for Châteauguay area

The city of Châteauguay issued a boil-water advisory Thursday for Châteauguay, an off-island suburb south of Montreal, and other municipalities in the area.

Included in the boil advisory are the municipalities of Mercier, Léry, Saint-Isidore, Saint-Urbain-Premier and Sainte-Martine.

The city says the issue stems from a technical problem at the Marchand drinking water production plant.

The city is advising residents to boil water for at least one minute and to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, brushing their teeth, making ice cubes and handling food.

However, it says unboiled tap water can be used for showering, bathing or washing clothes. For bathing young children, Châteauguay also recommends putting a small amount of water in the tub to limit the chances of swallowing the water.

The boil-water advisory is in effect until further notice.