Man recovering after being shot in Châteauguay

The 24-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries while walking in his neighbourhood. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

A 24-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in a residential neighbourhood in Châteauguay, southwest of Montreal.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. while he was walking on Jack Circle Street.

The victim was able to call for help himself, and is now in stable condition in hospital.

Police say he lives in the neighbourhood and it's not clear yet why he was targeted.

No one has been arrested.

