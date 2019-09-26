Man recovering after being shot in Châteauguay
A 24-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in a residential neighbourhood in Châteauguay, southwest of Montreal.
Police say it's not clear why the man was targeted
It happened at around 7:30 p.m. while he was walking on Jack Circle Street.
The victim was able to call for help himself, and is now in stable condition in hospital.
Police say he lives in the neighbourhood and it's not clear yet why he was targeted.
No one has been arrested.