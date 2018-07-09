Châteauguay man appeals traffic tickets from 2015 pepper-spraying incident

John Chilcott was in Quebec Superior Court in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield Monday, arguing that he shouldn't have to pay the City of Châteauguay for three traffic tickets totalling more than $1,000, relating to an incident from three years ago.

In 2015, Chilcott was pulled over and pepper-sprayed by police, while his two daughters sat in the back seat of his vehicle.

He appealed the municipal court judge's ruling that he still had to pay the tickets the officers issued, arguing that the psychological effects of the pepper-spraying incident on his young daughters were not taken into consideration.

Chilcott, a black man who lives in Châteauguay, is working with the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR), claiming that his treatment by police was discriminatory, and he was a victim of racial profiling.

At the time of the incident, Chilcott had been picking up his two daughters, then aged 7 and 10, from school.

Rosemarie Edwards' daughters were in the vehicle when a police officer stopped and pepper-sprayed her husband. (CBC)

A police officer saw him talking to a young girl on the sidewalk, a friend of his daughter's, and began tailing him, apparently believing him to be a sexual predator.

Police pulled him over and asked him for identification, but Chilcott wanted to know why he was being stopped.

Then the officer pepper-sprayed him and his daughters who were sitting in the back seat.

"I asked him what's the problem, and he [sprayed me] in the face…. It got in my daughter's face, in my other daughter's face and their throats. We all started screaming. I'm blinded," Chilcott told CBC in December 2015.

Video taken by Rosemarie Edwards captures the moment immediately after her children were hit by pepper-spray that a police officer had discharged at their father. 0:45

The incident garnered media attention when Chilcott's wife took a video of her husband and daughters directly after they'd been sprayed.

The three tickets he received following this incident were for using his hazard lights unnecessarily, for failing to immediately stop his vehicle for police and for "obstructing the action of a peace officer."

The Superior Court appeal argues that the municipal court judge who first heard Chilcott's appeal of the tickets in 2017 didn't take into account the effect of the incident on the two young girls or the role of racial profiling in the case.

"We are arguing in this appeal that the initial reason which sparked the officer's curiosity was the fact that ... he had seen Mr. Chilcott talking to a young white girl, who happened to be his daughter's friend," said Amanda Farrace, a complaints officer for CRARR, which has provided Chilcott with legal help.

CRARR said in a news release that the officer later testified he was no longer concerned that Chilcott might be a predator, when he saw the two black girls get in Chilcott's car.

The lawyer for Châteauguay says the original trial judge's verdict should be upheld.

A ruling is expected in the coming weeks.

Chilcott has also filed a civil rights complaint to the Quebec Human Rights Commission relating to the same incident, and his wife has a complaint of police misconduct before the province's police ethics commission.