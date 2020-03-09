Police investigating after Châteauguay cyberattack paralyzes municipal computers

Châteauguay, located on Montreal's South Shore, has been the target of a cyberattack that has affected the municipality's servers and the workstations of the "vast majority of employees."

In a Monday statement, the city says it notified police and an investigation is underway but, at this time, Châteauguay officials have no indication that personal data of citizens or employees has been accessed or compromised.

The city is declining interviews for now, it says, so as to not interfere with a provincial police investigation.

Châteauguay has also hired cybersecurity experts to help investigate the matter and get operations back to normal as soon as possible.

Until then, the city says citizen services have not been affected. Police and fire departments remain in operation as does the 911 call centre and the B-CITI service that allows access to some municipal services online.

Drinking water distribution is still running smoothly and all municipal buildings, including the Raymond-Laberge library, remain open.

The assessment roll is temporarily unavailable and temporary email accounts for various management departments have been activated, the city says.

"The City of Châteauguay is unfortunately not the first city to be the victim of a malicious attack of this kind," the statement says.

"In all cases, the affected municipalities were able to quickly resume their activities."