CF Montreal to close visitors' fan section at Saputo Stadium after fan brawl in Toronto

A day after a brawl broke out among fans in the stands during a Canadian Championship game between Toronto FC and CF Montreal, the Montreal club announced that it will close the visitors' fan section at Saputo Stadium for Saturday's matchup between the two teams.

The fight, which was captured in a video that circulated on social media, happened during Tuesday's game at BMO Field in Toronto.

In a statement explaining the decision to close stadium's visitors' section, CF Montreal described the brawl as "unfortunate and unacceptable."

"CF Montreal condemns all acts of violence, and an investigation is underway. The safety of our fans and supporter groups is of paramount importance to the club. No violence of any kind is tolerated at Saputo [Stadium], nor at any other stadium to which our fans travel," the statement reads.

"We are in discussion with Canada Soccer, Major League Soccer and Toronto FC to ensure that all future events take place in a safe and secure environment."

CANCHAMP: Fights break out at BMO Field during the clash between CF Montreal and Toronto FC. <br><br>Canadian Championship quarter-finals. <br><br>There was reportedly no security in the away supports section. <a href="https://t.co/ak10ibFbWl">pic.twitter.com/ak10ibFbWl</a> —@BenSteiner00

The team said Toronto FC fans who purchased tickets will be refunded. A spokesperson for Toronto FC said the team is also investigating the incident.

"Toronto FC and MLSE have a zero-tolerance policy for violence, and we continue to prioritize the safety of our fans, players and staff," the spokesperson said.

"We are committed to ensuring BMO Field is a safe and welcoming environment for all. Further details and actions will be available once the investigations are complete."

Saturday's game between the two teams is part of the Major League Soccer season schedule, not the Canadian Championships.

Barring a playoff matchup between the two teams, Saturday's game will be the Toronto club's only visit to Montreal.