Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal·New

CF Montreal to close visitors' fan section at Saputo Stadium after fan brawl in Toronto

A brawl broke out during Tuesday's Canadian Championship game between Toronto FC and CF Montreal at BMO Field. CF Montreal has decided to close the visitors' fan section when the two teams meet again at Saputo Stadium on Saturday.

Fight during Tuesday's game was 'unfortunate and unacceptable,' says CF Montreal

CBC News ·
There are people sitting in seats at a sporting event.
Fans sit in the stands prior to an MLS soccer game between CF Montreal and FC Cincinnati in Montreal. On Wednesday, CF Montreal announced that its visitors' fan section will be closed on Saturday in response to the brawl that took place at BMO Field in Toronto. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

A day after a brawl broke out among fans in the stands during a Canadian Championship game between Toronto FC and CF Montreal, the Montreal club announced that it will close the visitors' fan section at Saputo Stadium for Saturday's matchup between the two teams.

The fight, which was captured in a video that circulated on social media, happened during Tuesday's game at BMO Field in Toronto.

In a statement explaining the decision to close stadium's visitors' section, CF Montreal described the brawl as "unfortunate and unacceptable."

"CF Montreal condemns all acts of violence, and an investigation is underway. The safety of our fans and supporter groups is of paramount importance to the club. No violence of any kind is tolerated at Saputo [Stadium], nor at any other stadium to which our fans travel," the statement reads.

"We are in discussion with Canada Soccer, Major League Soccer and Toronto FC to ensure that all future events take place in a safe and secure environment."

The team said Toronto FC fans who purchased tickets will be refunded. A spokesperson for Toronto FC said the team is also investigating the incident.

"Toronto FC and MLSE have a zero-tolerance policy for violence, and we continue to prioritize the safety of our fans, players and staff," the spokesperson said.

"We are committed to ensuring BMO Field is a safe and welcoming environment for all. Further details and actions will be available once the investigations are complete."

Saturday's game between the two teams is part of the Major League Soccer season schedule, not the Canadian Championships. 

Barring a playoff matchup between the two teams, Saturday's game will be the Toronto club's only visit to Montreal.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now