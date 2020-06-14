Small aircraft crashes in Saguenay, one person on board seriously injured
One person found inside the aircraft was not showing vital signs. It is not yet known if there were others on board.
Not yet known if others were inside Cessna plane
A small aircraft crashed in Saguenay, Que. Sunday, leaving one person on board seriously injured.
Quebec provincial police say emergency responders were notified about a Cessna aircraft having difficulty around 11:30 a.m. above the municipality of Saint-Fulgence.
Shortly after, the wreckage of the small plane was found near Rivière Road. In a statement, the Sûreté du Québec says one person was found inside, seriously injured and without vital signs.
It is not yet known if there were others inside the aircraft.
