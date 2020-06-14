Small aircraft crashes in Saguenay, one person on board seriously injured

A small aircraft crashed in Saguenay, Que. Sunday, leaving one person on board seriously injured.

Quebec provincial police say emergency responders were notified about a Cessna aircraft having difficulty around 11:30 a.m. above the municipality of Saint-Fulgence.

Shortly after, the wreckage of the small plane was found near Rivière Road. In a statement, the Sûreté du Québec says one person was found inside, seriously injured and without vital signs.

It is not yet known if there were others inside the aircraft.