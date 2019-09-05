Aerial teams search for flight school plane that disappeared near Sherbrooke

Aerial search teams are looking for a Cessna plane from a flight school that went missing after leaving the airport in Mirabel, Que. Wednesday night.

The plane was one of two from the Cargair Flight Training School that left Mirabel for Sherbrooke, a spokesperson for the flight school said. They said both planes were occupied only by the pilots.

One aircraft returned to Mirabel, while the other is still missing. A Canadian Armed Forces media release says the plane disappeared from radar screens about 37 kilometres northwest of Sherbrooke.

The Forces have a CC-130H Hercules and CH-146 Griffon helicopter flying over the Eastern Townships in the vicinity of Valcourt, Bonsecours and Saint-Denis-de-Brompton.

An aircraft from the Quebec aerial search-and-rescue team and a Sûreté du Québec helicopter are also taking part in the search.

In a statement, the flight school said its staff members are "shocked" by the plane's disappearance and that their thoughts are with the pilot's family.

The flight school is suspending all activities at the Mirabel airport as the search effort continues.