Derailed train blocks track at Central Station, stopping 2 Exo lines
Multiple trains at Montreal's Central Station have been cancelled after a train with no passengers on board derailed.
Mascouche and Deux-Montagnes lines affected by blocked track
Multiple commuter trains at Montreal's Central Station have been cancelled after a train on the Deux-Montagnes derailed Thursday morning.
An Exo spokesperson says the train is blocking a track that is used by both the Deux-Montagnes and Mascouche lines.
Around 10:40 a.m., the train had dropped off its passengers at Central Station and was travelling north toward the Mont-Royal tunnel when it derailed.
No injuries have been reported.
Trains on the Mascouche line is cancelled until around 3 p.m. On the Deux-Montagnes line, trains are running but are not stopping at Central Station or Canora/Mont-Royal Station.
The blocked train is not affecting Via Rail service.
With files from Steve Rukavina and Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.