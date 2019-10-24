Derailed train blocks track at Central Station, stopping 2 Exo lines

Multiple commuter trains at Montreal's Central Station have been cancelled after a train on the Deux-Montagnes derailed Thursday morning.

An Exo spokesperson says the train is blocking a track that is used by both the Deux-Montagnes and Mascouche lines.

Around 10:40 a.m., the train had dropped off its passengers at Central Station and was travelling north toward the Mont-Royal tunnel when it derailed.

No injuries have been reported.

Trains on the Mascouche line is cancelled until around 3 p.m. On the Deux-Montagnes line, trains are running but are not stopping at Central Station or Canora/Mont-Royal Station.

The blocked train is not affecting Via Rail service.