Centaur's Wildside Fest serves up healthy dose of oddball, award-winning theatre

The Centaur Theatre's annual Wildside Festival is a prime opportunity to see some fantastic theatre that's just a little ways off the beaten path.

The six short works are selected from independent stages in Montreal or the Canadian festival circuit, and presented under one roof from Jan. 8 to 20.

Eda Holmes, artistic director of the Centaur, said she can't wait to show audiences what the festival has in store.

With shows running between 45 to 75 minutes long, and tickets ranging between $13 and $16 — festival-goers are encouraged to take in a double-feature, and see a couple of shows a night.

This year, the festival features four homegrown productions and two Toronto imports, one of which was nominated for the Centaur's Best English Production Award at the Montreal Fringe Festival.

Sex T-Rex is a Toronto-based sketch comedy group. Their latest show, Crime After Crime was a hit at the 2018 Montreal Fringe Festival. (Sex T-Rex)

That show, Crime After Crime, is the brainchild of the beloved Sex T-Rex sketch comedy troupe, who have earned stellar reviews the last few years they've been at Montreal Fringe.

Their latest production serves as a parody of police procedural series, film noir and classic heist movies.

"Their show is really fun and eccentric and great," said Holmes.

Another show that garnered a lot of buzz during its initial run at the Mainline Theatre in August is Sapientia, a play written by history's first recorded female playwright.

Sapientia is told entirely through interaction between household objects. (Scapegoat Carnivale)

Hroswitha of Gandersheim wrote a play in the Middle Ages about three allegorical virgins who are put to death.

"It's all about three sisters ... who are going to be sacrificed for their Christianity," said Holmes. "And they're all played by teacups."

Sapientia, produced by local theatre company Scapegoat Carnivale, uses everyday objects like tea cups and an espresso machine to retell this story.

"They take classic texts and do incredible, modern contemporary things with them," said Holmes.

The show won the Montreal English Theatre Award (META) for Outstanding Independent Production in 2018.

Body So Fluorescent swept the awards at the 2018 Summerworks Festival in Toronto. (Body So Fluorescent)

Body So Fluorescent is a one-woman show, co-created and starring Amanda Cordner, about a black woman who imagines what her life would be like as a white gay man.

"All the pieces in Wildside this year deal with transformation in one form or another," said Holmes. "She goes through this kind of club trance world into becoming this other person and experiencing the world through their eyes."

The play, which runs 60 minutes, picked up a number of awards at the Summerworks Festival in Toronto, including Outstanding Play; Outstanding Performance; Outstanding Direction; and "Best of the Fest."

Montreal performer Cat Kidd is the writer and performer of Hyena Subpoena. (Catherine Kidd/Facebook)

Another one-woman show features Montreal performer Cat Kidd who has crafted a show called Hyena Subpoena that plays with the relations between humans and animals.

"It's a kind of poetry slam approach to the different stories, different characters that are inspired by animals that she researched on a trip to Africa," said Holmes.

"She's just a beautiful performer, really incredible."

Daughter Product is the Montreal company behind The Gentle Art of Punishment. (Daughter Product)

The Gentle Art of Punishment is a multi-disciplinary piece that combines dance, music and text.

Holmes said the piece was created as a collaboration by a group of young emerging female artists in Montreal, called Daughter Product.

"[The show] is truly a feminist look at our lives in the world right now, and what it means to be a woman in the world right now.

Jérémie Francoeur and Clara Prévost perform in the textless adaptation of Macbeth, put on by La Fille du Laitier theatre company. (La Fille du Laitier)

The final offering of Wildside is, perhaps, one of the most surprising.

"They do the entire play of Macbeth in less than an hour, with no words," explained Holmes. "It's a wonderfully inventive piece with music and performances that are just amazing."

The play, called Macbeth Muet, is a text-less adaptation of Shakespeare's classic play. It was co-created and directed by Jon Lachlan Stewart, of La Fille du Laitier mobile theatre company.

"The story of Macbeth, in my opinion, you can boil down every scene into a physical action and that becomes very interesting and poetic." said Stewart.

La Fille du Laitier has a mobile theatre truck that rolls around the city bringing free performances to local neighbourhoods. (La Fille du Laitier)

The play, which has toured through Europe and the United States, doesn't require text or speech to communicate its core message and themes.

"When we perform in France, people don't know the story. People even in Quebec people don't grow up reading Shakespeare," he said. "But the piece is universal in a deep way."

The Wildside Festival runs from Jan. 8 to 20. Find a full schedule of shows here.