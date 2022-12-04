Pierrefonds residents divided over 35-metre cellphone tower planned for children's park

Residents of Pierrefonds-Roxboro are divided over a project that would see a cellphone tower installed in a local children's park.

After months of discussions with Vidéotron, the borough announced that the telecommunications company planned to set up a 35-metre antenna in the corner of the Victor-P.-Gray Park, which is adjacent to a car dealership and a cemetery.

The plan comes months after Vidéotron said it needed to improve the area's cellphone and internet coverage.

But Marc Bisaillon, who often walks his son's dog near the park, says he finds the decision to install the cellphone tower there "baffling."

"I'm all for good service for Vidéotron clients, but the issue is, should it be located here?" he said. "A park is a haven of calm, for recreation, for enjoyment by citizens, and I don't see how this kind of thing can happen in a park."

In the spring, Vidéotron planned to install the antenna at the Roxboro United Church. But the company scrapped the plan after facing pushback from residents who were worried about health issues.

"I don't know how this [park] can be seen as not being a place of sensitivity. It's for children," Bisaillon said. "People should make use of precaution when children are concerned."

Health Canada says there are no health risks associated with low levels of radiofrequency exposure.

Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough Mayor Jim Beis says he's not a fan of having cellphone towers in residential areas, but said they're necessary to "better a service that we all use."

The 35-metre antenna would be located in Victor-P.-Gray Park. (Rowan Kennedy/CBC)

"We're unfortunately at the mercy of our technology and the technology demands that these services get improved in this particular area," he said. "We have to be realistic and know that because of the way we're developed here, in a residential way, there aren't that many places that would be available to put a tower like this."

Although he says he understands that some residents may not be on board with the tower being located in a park, he says the borough feels it's better to have it there than closer to houses.

Angelo Pace, who has lived in the borough for 22 years and experienced cellphone connection issues there, says kids playing soccer mainly use the park.

"Occasionally, they'll have a tournament on Saturday mornings, but it's [not really] used beyond that," he said. "If it's an optimal spot for it … for the most part, I'm in favour of it."

The borough council expects to pass a resolution on Dec. 5, allowing for the conditional use of the park for the cellphone tower.

Vidéotron will be required to hold a public consultation for residents to voice their concerns.