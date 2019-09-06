Cellphone signal may offer lead in search for missing plane and 22-year-old pilot

Search organizers said a mobile phone signal may be a clue to the whereabouts of a plane that went missing sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday near Sherbrooke, Que., along with its 22-year-old pilot.

Hind Barch was alone aboard a Cessna 172 owned by Cargair Flight Training School when it disappeared from radar.

Search co-ordinators say they detected a cell signal near Miller Lake — less than three kilometres from where ground searches have been underway since this morning. The lake is surrounded by 180 square kilometres of dense forest.

The missing Cessna 172 aircraft, owned by Cargair. (Cargair)

According to the company, the aircraft was one of two that departed Mirabel on Wednesday evening. Cargair's president, Josée Prud'homme, said the pilots wanted more experience with night flights.

"They were to make a 'touch and go' in Sherbrooke if the conditions allowed it," Prud'homme said. "It wasn't a requirement. They were supposed to return to Mirabel."

Prud'homme said the two planes didn't get to Sherbrooke and that Barch's plane disappeared on the intended first leg of the flight, between Mirabel and Sherbrooke.

Prud'homme said Barch has her pilot licence and hopes to have a career in aviation.

"She is an extraordinary 22-year-old who hopes to become a professional pilot," Prud'homme said. "She's been with us for several months, that's why it's so emotional."

Ground search volunteers gathered near Racine, around 20 kilometres northeast of Sherbrooke. (Brigitte Marcoux/Radio-Canada)

In Racine, about 20 kilometres outside Sherbrooke, around 100 volunteers worked in groups, walking from the road into the forest and then looping back. They came from all over: Quebec City, Mont-Tremblant, Vermont.

"It's a big family," Prud'homme said. "When there's an incident like that, we're all concerned about it because we all have the passion of aviation, so it's always hard and it's very emotional to see this morning."

A total of 50 Canadian Forces personnel are taking part in the search operation, coordinated by the Royal Canadian Air Force. Aircraft operated by the military, Sûreté du Québec and SERABEC, Quebec's aerial search and rescue organization, are also being used in the effort.

Prud'homme said she spoke with the pilot of the other plane, but she is unable to share details while the Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Citizens who have information about this disappearance are asked to contact the Sûreté du Québec Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.