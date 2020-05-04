Police investigating after two cell phone towers catch fire in Laurentians

Provincial police are investigating after two separate cell phone towers caught fire in the Laurentians early Monday morning.

According to provincial police spokesperson Marc Tessier, officers were called to a cell phone tower in Piémont, Que. around 3:40 a.m. where they found it on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish it quickly, but about 20 minutes later technicians realized there was a disruption in service in Prévost, Que.

There, firefighters found another cell phone tower on fire. The fire was minor and they put it out quickly, Tessier said.

The causes of the fires are still not known, but police are investigating both as suspicious.

Police in Laval are investigating a similar incident in the Chomedy district last week. On May 1, a 3G/4G cell phone tower belonging to Rogers was damaged in a fire.